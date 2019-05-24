Garrett blasts ScoMo as Oils rock on

Midnight Oil front man Peter Garrett during a concert at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul in a one off NSW show. Picture: Richard Dobson

MIDNIGHT Oil frontman Peter Garrett may no longer be in federal parliament but that didn't stop him slamming Scott Morrison during his band's warm-up concert.

Their legion of lucky loyal fans would agree but his former rivals in the federal parliament probably less so after a classic Peter Garrett political spray during their warm-up concert on Thursday.

After a blistering two-song opener at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul, frontman and former ALP MP Peter Garrett didn't disappoint his party faithful with his reactions to the federal election result.

The cheeky rocker started out with a few "How good's?", mimicking Prime Minister Scott Morrison's post election speech on the weekend.

After asking the crowd "how good" was local opening act Shining Bird and the gig location of Thirroul, a beachside hamlet near Wollongong, Garrett sarcastically remarked about "how good" the controversial Adani mine is and then put the returned PM in his sights.

"How good is Scomo … stupido … dumbo?" he asked to the cheers of the Oils fans before also begging those who had secured the coveted tickets to warn their fellow music fans not to buy from scalper/resale site Viagogo.

And then it was back to doing what the Oils do best - a searing rock show.

Following their triumphant reformation for The Great Circle world tour in 2017 Garrett, Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie, Martin Rotsey and Bones Hillman have maintained their musical rage against the machine.

After several weeks of rehearsal, the band were admirably matchfit as they launched into their first gig ahead of a headlining festival set at Birdsville's Big Red Bash in July and then a tour of Europe.

They opened the show with early classic Run By Night before delivering a set of fan favourites and deep album cuts drawn from the breadth of their considerable repertoire.

I Don't Wanna Be The One fuelled a massive crowd shout-along as did King of the Mountain a few songs later.

Anyone harbouring ageist notions of the shelf life of a rock'n'roll band might be wise to shelve their prejudice as long as the Oils continue their reunion.

The age-defying properties of their unique brand of protest rock cannot be understated.

Garrett may not always be reaching for the high notes but his physicality in the service of loud rock music remains undiminished, his free-form, spasmodic dancing and relentless pacing of the stage as frenetic as ever.

Meanwhile, the band matched him with ferocious energy, distilled even more potently on the theatre's smaller stage.

Garrett later dedicated the song Antarctica to the late PM Bob Hawke in tribute to his successful international campaign to protect the frozen, fragile wilderness from mining.

For all the seismic energy pulsing off the stage, there's now a psychedelic swing to the Oils which adds a hip-swivelling danceability to songs such as Feeding Frenzy, which may have been greeted with simple head banging in the 80s and 90s.

Ahead of their acoustic singalong set, Garrett shared his fear of ever performing on a cruise ship and professed to be in a "great mood" despite the disappointing performance of his former party in the election.

"I'm in a great mood because I'm on stage with my brothers in music … But I think we're still scratching our head about the challenges ahead," he said before launching into the always popular Short Memory.

The band rewarded the Anita's Theatre crowd with their first new song in decades, called Tarkine, in reference to the cool temperate rainforest and wilderness in Tasmania's northwest.

"If anyone puts this on YouTube, you are dead meat," Garrett said before they launched into the first taste of new music they have been working on over the past year.

Dreamworld finished their acoustic set and then it was pedal to the metal as the rockers threw themselves body and soul into a visceral second half.

The Dead Heart, advocating indigenous rights, released in 1986 and taking the Oils to global attention, remains as potent and sadly relevant more than three decades later.

Garrett let loose on the mouth organ to introduce Blue Sky Mine and the crowd erupted, arms punching the air and dozens of camera phones held aloft.

Cue the same response to the Power and the Passion, with Hirst bashing his drum kit and water tank, reminding everyone he may be the only Australian drummer whose solo is welcomed rather than regarded as an unnecessary evil.

The Forgotten Years closed out the gig before the band returned for the encore and Garrett reaffirmed the Oils' commitment to advocating for social justice, indigenous rights and protection of the environment both as a group and individuals.

US Forces, Only The Strong, Beds Are Burning and finally Best of Both Worlds closed out a two-hour gig which wasn't so much a warm-up as it was a declaration that the Oils aren't finished yet.

The band chose the Thirroul theatre for their opening gig because the Oils co-founder Moginie is a local.

They head to the Royal Theatre in Canberra on Monday to perform their second warm up gig on Reconciliation Day.