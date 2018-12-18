Menu
TONDOON BOTANICAL GARDENS. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Council News

Gardens water supply, Marley Brown on council meeting agenda

Tegan Annett
by
18th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
PROVIDING a safe and reliable water supply for Tondoon Botanic Gardens will be one of the many issues up for debate during today's Gladstone Regional Council meeting.

Because of issues with the pump system and Lake Tondoon not being as full as it used to be, council is expected to decide how to supply the gardens with enough water to meet current and future demands.

It has been recommended council agree to extend the existing water main to connect directly into the irrigation network at a cost of $135,000.

Another option is to truck water in during prolonged dry weather.

Also on the agenda is how to progress with the planned extension of a walkway at Agnes Water after it was found the work would cost $950,000, not $450,000 as expected. The project to extend the Bicentennial Drive walkway to Seventeen Seventy was announced in the 2017-18 budget.

Councillors will also discuss fees and charges for the hire of Marley Brown Oval. A ground hire fee of $6500 has been proposed.

Today's general meeting will be the last for the year.

