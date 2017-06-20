Gardens to come alive with movies these holidays

INSPIRATIONAL: Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho and Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, in a scene from the animated movie Moana.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will host a range of events catering for children these school holidays at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The venue gives parents the chance to relax and enjoy the natural environment while their children are entertained.

"There's beautiful sections in the gardens displaying different types of vegetation from around central Queensland,” Robyn Mulvena, business development officer at the gardens said.

The outdoor cinema will be screening Moana on July 8. Kids can get comfy on beanbags for hire, and refreshments will be available.

Janelle Noonan, owner and chef at the botanic gardens cafe Savour the Flavour will hold a kids cooking afternoon on June 28.

The menu will be a surprise for the day but Mrs Noonan said there will be sweet and savoury options and preparation of "food (the kids) can pack in their school lunch boxes”.

"They get to do some hands on (cooking) they get to do some taste testing and hopefully they will be able to go home and cook with mum and dad.”

"It's just some good fun for them.”

Adults, there's no need to feel left out - Mrs Noonan holds cooking classes for you too to get handy in the kitchen.

The next adult class will be on July 19.

On July 4 there will be a kids craft day, where children will have the opportunity to use seeds, pods, paints and glue to create magical creatures.