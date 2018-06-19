Gardens keep on growing with upcoming expansions

MASTER PLAN: Parks and Conservation senior coordinator Barry Meiring is overseeing the latest expansion of Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

THE ever popular Tondoon Botanic Gardens is going through another expansion phase of development with construction on the other side of Tondoon Lake.

Gladstone Regional Council's Parks and Conservation senior coordinator Barry Meiring is looking forward to the upcoming projects for the expansion.

"Stage one is a demonstration garden and its purpose will be to show how Port Curtis plants can be used in local gardens,” Mr Meiring said.

"Long term there are plans to have live chess pieces - topiary plants in the shape of chess pieces which is a type of extreme hedging.”

This was all factored in to take several years but Mr Meiring is looking forward to the challenge of the upcoming projects. An eight by eight-metre gazebo will be constructed along with two bonsai houses and courtyard gardens.

The site has undergone some land clearing to create an infrastructure hub for the expansions.

A bridge will link the botanic gardens and the new section when it opens.

The upcoming expansions will be a worthwhile investment not just for Gladstone residents but for all visitors to the ever-expanding popular gardens.

From 2015 to 2017 the number of visitors increased from 154,000 a year to 292,000 and Ecofest 2018 had 4000 attendees.

"We are in the top 10 regional botanic gardens in Australia as picked by Australian Geographic because of our science, conservation and education activities,” Mr Meiring said.