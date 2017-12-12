Gardening's great with children

GREEN THUMB: Judy Turner from Benaraby Junction Nursery, says the nursery sells plants that will thrive in harsh Central Queensland conditions, and are great for kids who want to try gardening.

GREEN THUMB: Judy Turner from Benaraby Junction Nursery, says the nursery sells plants that will thrive in harsh Central Queensland conditions, and are great for kids who want to try gardening. Matt Taylor GLA121217GARD

WORRIED about keeping guests and children entertained these Christmas holidays?

Why not try your hand at creating a no-dig garden?

Judy Turner has owned Benaraby Junction Nursery with her partner Colin Olsen for 27 years.

She says no-dig gardens offer an easy alternative that require less bending and kneeling than a traditional garden bed.

There's a variety of no-dig options you can go with but Ms Turner suggests buying a tin garden box.

It does not have to be super deep as vegetables have a surface root system, and don't develop deep roots.

"Put some gravel in the bottom for drainage, and over the gravel (about a third), put a shade cloth (to separate the dirt and gravel) and then good soil,” she said.

Ms Turner recommended mixing a soil conditioning product like Active 8 into your soil.

"It's more of a fibre then a soil which will keep the ground loose plus it's got all the trace elements and minerals in it,” she said.

She said the conditioner had given great results at their nursery.

"We did a nine month trial to see what it would do with our stock we wanted to know what worked best, Active 8 runs rings around everything we try,” she said.

And as for what to plant:

Ms Turner recommends peas, beans, corn, broccoli, lettuce and tomatoes, which all do well in Gladstone summers.

"You might have relatives visiting, don't sit around being bored, make hay while the sun shines, get them to dig a few holes in the garden,” she said.

Ms Turner, an avid gardener since she was a little girl, says gardening can provide a rich source of enjoyment.

"Every day you should hug a tree,” she said.

"They say gardeners are crazy, I talk to my plants, I say 'gee you're looking nice today', they are living things, they respond to all this.

"Think about plants like you do a baby, you learn to look at them and you know what they want.”

To take the analogy a bit further, Ms Turner said, when thinking about pruning your plants think of leaves as like skin.

It's best to prune plants when it's cool or cloudy or the newly exposed leaves will suffer.