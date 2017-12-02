Menu
Gardening guru to speak at local club

GARDENING WISDOM: Paul Plant is an expert gardener and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Horticulture.
Julia Bartrim
by

GARDENING guru and radio presenter Paul Plant will be in Calliope next weekend for a talk organised by the Calliope Garden Club.

He is looking forward to catching up with fellow keen gardeners and had some words of advice for beginners.

"Throughout Queensland, the most important lesson any gardener can learn is the truth that our climatic conditions are different to in the south," Mr Plant said.

"Celebrate what grows locally - edible and ornamental."

The event is at Calliope Community Centre on Saturday December 9 from 11am on Don Cameron Dve.

Email calliopegardenclub @gmail.com; or phone Mona 0420375782, or Di 0415230147 for tickets.

calliope garden club paul plant

