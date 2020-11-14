GARDENING: Grevillea are bird magnets

HAVE you noticed more birds in the garden of late?

Is it that we have experienced some of the best winter weather in years or is it that some gardens are providing more to attract birds to the garden?

There are literally hundreds of plants available to the home gardener these days that will attract large numbers of birds.

For most people, this would immediately bring to mind a variety of plants such as the nectar-laden Bottlebrushes or one of my favourites, the Grevillea.

There could not be a more perfect plant species to create a protective bird haven in your own back yard.

A question always asked is what are the best Grevilleas for a garden to attract birds to the garden.

The following are some of the Grevilleas I have seen in full flower during my walks this past week.

Grevillea banksii

Grevillea Banksii or the Red Silky Oak is a medium bushy shrub up to 5m x 2m with silvery/grey divided leaves and spikes of bright red open brush-type flowers all year.

Prune off spent flowers for better flowering.

Grevillea Banksii is a hardy, quick growing shrub for sunny average position. It will also attract honeyeaters and is salt tolerant.

Grevillea Firesprite

Grevillea Firesprite is one of the most spectacular grevilleas available to local gardeners, with it’s candle-like dark red flowers which will appear almost all year round.

Growing 3m high, this shrub is very suitable to the Central Queensland area as both parent plants are local native species, one being Grevillea venusta from Byfield, and the other Grevillea longistyla from the Blackdown Tablelands.

Grevillea Golden Lyre Shrub

Grevillea Golden Lyre is a spreading shrub of 2m high with fine silver foliage, which becomes completely covered with orange/yellow toothbrush flowers during summer and autumn.

The flowering display and shape of the plant almost resembles a male lyrebird in full courtship display.

Grevillea Honey Gem

Grevillea Honey Gem would be one of the heaviest flowering shrubs available to local gardens.

It makes an excellent feature attractive fern like foliage and masses of honey gold flowers throughout the year with the main flowering season in winter.

Honey Gem can literally drip with nectar at times making it a magnet for Honeyeaters and Lorikeets.

It is a vigorous evergreen large shrub that grows to about 4 metres in height by 3 metres wide and has an open habit.

Grevillea Misty Pink

Grevillea Misty Pink is a vigorous and hardy free flowering bushy shrub growing 2-3m high by 1.5-2m wide.

Spectacular rich pink and cream 15cm brushes in terminal clusters of six or more flower all year round with peaks during spring and autumn.

It prefers an open sunny position and is also bird attracting.

Grevillea Moonlight

Grevillea Moonlight is a hardy upright bushy shrub.

With creamy white flower throughout most of the year that are highly bird attractive.

This Grevillea will grow up to 4m high in a sunny well-drained position.

Another feature of Grevillea Moonlight is that it makes an attractive hedging plant.

Grevillea Peaches and Cream

Grevillea Peaches and Cream is a small growing shrub similar to Grevillea Robyn Gordon in growth and habit but has soft pink and cream flowers.

It requires a sunny well-drained position and is very attractive and hardy.

It attracts honeyeaters and is suitable for use as a low hedge or screen growing to maximum height of 1.5m.

Grevillea Robyn Gordon

Grevillea Robyn Gordon is a sprawling evergreen shrub growing to 1.5m with a similar spread.

The leaves are dark green fern-like with a silky underside.

Masses of crimson birds attracted to the flowers are produced at intervals throughout the year. The name honours David’s daughter Robyn, who sadly passed away at the age of 16 in 1969.

Grevillea Sandra Gordon

Grevillea Sandra Gordon is a hybrid cross between G. Pteridiifolia and G. Sessilis.

It is a tall spreading small tree growing about 4 - 6m by 2 - 3m with silvery lobed leaves.

It produces of masses of large golden yellow brush flowers in winter and spring.

It is very attractive to honeyeaters and is frost tolerant and fast growing.

Sandra Gordon prefers a sunny, average to well-drained position and is highly recommended.

Grevillea Superb is a small growing shrub similar to Grevillea Robyn Gordon in growth and habit but has orangery apricot flowers.

It requires a sunny well-drained position and is very attractive and hardy.

It attracts honeyeaters and is suitable for use as a low hedge or screen growing to maximum height of 1.5m.

Grevillea Pink Surprise

Grevillea Pink Surprise is a large evergreen shrub with shiny green fern-like foliage that is both frost and wind tolerant plus hardy to drought once established.

Through-out the year large, eye-catching flower spikes of pink and cream up to 15cm long that are attractive to honeyeaters.

Grevillea Pink Surprise prefers a sunny well drained position and will make a large visual screen.

All of these Grevilleas would well make a spectacular specimen, so check with your local nursery now.

Another question that is often asked is if it’s hard to establish a bird attracting garden in Central Queensland.

The answer is that it is not that hard to construct a garden to attract birds to your garden. These are some simple ways of ensuring a greater number of birds in your garden which will in turn, bring many hours of pleasure over many years.

There are four simple needs for a bird-attracting garden.

1. Water: Provide a constant source of water, such as a pond, birdbath or dripping tap into a bowl.

2. Food: Provide a variety of native trees and bushes that become a suitable food source.

3. Protection: Never let your cat roam the garden and actively discourage neighbours’ cats from entering your garden.

4. Safety: Provide a safe environment for the birds by not using any poisons like snail bait in your garden.