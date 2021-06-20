Gardening: Best blooming winter creepers in CQ

This is the time when you may find a gap or open spot along your fence line or you may have an untidy embankment.

One the most useful types of plants used in the garden would have to be the creeper.

Using a fast a growing creeper to fill in that space can be achieved quickly and easily.

The next question that is always asked, is what creeper is more suitable, floral or perfumed?

Well in this region we are blessed with a large range of hardy creepers.

The past month I have seen some truly beautiful flowering creepers either in Rockhampton or in the western part of the state.

Campsis grandiflora

Campsis grandiflora or Chinese Trumpet Creeper has large soft-orange flowers that appear throughout Summer, Autumn and into Winter.

This deciduous climber has aerial roots that cling on to their support in the same way as ivy.

Campsis requires a well-drained soil in a sunny position with protection from frost.

Congea tomentosa

Congea tomentosa or Propeller Plant is grown in the far north for its wintertime display of showy petal-like bracts.

Conger puts on a truly spectacular display, the whole vine almost completely covered with silver and mauve.

Even when not in bloom, this is a beautiful vine with its soft and velvety pale green foliage.

The Congea is a vine or sprawling shrub for tropical gardens usually grown on a trellis or pergola.

Hardenbergia Violacea

Hardenbergia violacea or Native Sarsaparilla is a vigorous climbing or scrambling vine for average to well drained situation.

Masses of purple pea flowers will appear in throughout the year making spectacular display.

Native sarsaparilla is ideal for covering logs or embankments in home gardens.

Native Sarsaparilla leaves are high in vitamin C, and boiled can be drunk as a tonic for coughs and chest troubles.

Ipomoea horsfalliae

Ipomoea horsfalliae or Cardinal Creeper is a creeper that deserves to be planted in more Central Queensland gardens.

The Ipomoea is a fast-growing tropical creeper for pergolas, growing along fences or walls or even as a trellis feature.

The dense, lush, tropical foliage of the Ipomoea forms a visible contrast to the creeper’s trumpet flowers.

This winter bloomer will become submerged in ruby red to magenta-violet flowers.

Pandorea pandorana or Wonga Vine is one of the hardiest creepers for local gardens.

Tubular creamy white flowers with purple or brown markings in the throat appear during winter and spring.

Regular pruning will encourage new growth and will provide an outstanding display when in flower.

Pandorea pandorana is a vigorous woody scrambler or climber has long, twining branches and glossy green foliage.

Petrea volubilis or Purple Wreath is a woody creeper that is truly spectacular when flowering with racemes of blue and violet flowers.

After the flower falls, the dusty blue calyx remains on the stalks for weeks later, giving another colourful display.

When selecting positions to grow this plant, remember it requires rich, well-drained soil and plenty of sunshine.

Phaseolus caracalla

Phaseolus caracalla or Snail Vine is an attractive evergreen creeper.

This beautiful tropical creeper has lavender and white flowers.

The Snail Vine makes a very pretty addition in a hanging basket or container, where it will dangle up to 5m if permitted.

This creeper is best suited to a position protected from the afternoon sun.

Pseudocalymma alliaceum

Pseudocalymma alliaceum or Garlic Creeper is an evergreen fast growing creeper that is very hardy in most protected locations.

The flowers of this creeper start out as a deep lavender colour with a white throat.

As the flowers start to fade the colours change from the deep lavender to an even paler lavender eventually fading to almost white.

One other interesting fact about this plant is that in Southeast Asia the Garlic Creeper is grown in pots to help get rid of bad luck.

Pyrostegia ignea flower

Pyrostegia ignea or Golden Trumpet Vine is one of the fastest growing evergreen vines available to local gardeners and requires minimal watering.

It produces an outstanding display of orange tubular flowers in winter described by some as a “flaming sheet of colour”.

Stigmaphyllon ciliatum or Orchid Vine

Stigmaphyllon ciliatum or Orchid Vine is an attractive twining evergreen climber with heart shaped leaves and brilliant canary yellow flowers in spring and summer.

The flowers of the Stigmaphyllon are attractive to both butterflies and birds. Plus the flowers are good for drying and preserving.

It thrives in sun or light shade in a well-drained position with moderate watering.

DID YOU KNOW

In the Southern Hemisphere all twining plants wind their stems clockwise, while in the Northern Hemisphere they will twine anticlockwise.

Originally published as Gardening: Best blooming winter creepers in CQ