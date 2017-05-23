Garbage truck load catches fire in ALDI car park

WHAT A FLAMING LOAD OF GARBAGE: Two fire crews were called to the scene.

TWO FIRE crews and an ambulance were called to ALDI Gladstone around 1.15pm today after a garbage truck's load caught fire in the car park.

The truck's hydraulics malfunctioned during the incident, making it difficult for fire fighters to gain access to the inside and extinguish the fire.

But they were able to cool the outside with water long enough to gain access through a push gate at the front, extinguishing the blaze before any major physical damage was done to the vehicle.

ON HAND: Two fire crews were called to the scene. Paul Braven GLA230517FIRE

Station Officer Simon Pearson from the Gladstone Fire Station said the driver had done the right thing by leaving the truck in the car park.

"Somehow or other the waste in the back of the garbage truck has caught fire," he said.

"Whether the fire was in one of the loads he picked up or not, it's hard to say.

"He was already here when he noticed (the fire) so he's done the right thing, he's left it here close to the fire station, didn't try to drive it anywhere and called us."

WHAT A FLAMING LOAD OF GARBAGE: Gladstone rubbish truck sizzles in Aldi carpark as flammable waste catches alight. Paul Braven GLA230517FIRE

Mr Pearson said garbage truck fires were not uncommon, with the Gladstone station dealing with two or three each year.

"It does happen," he said.

"Just be careful about what you put in your bins."

Mr Pearson confirmed there was no danger to the driver and the ambulance was on the scene as a precaution.