Garbage grabbers picking up your mess

A group of local families spent last year's Clean Up Australia Day combing the beaches and foreshores of Facing Island. Photo Contributed

A group of local families spent last year's Clean Up Australia Day combing the beaches and foreshores of Facing Island. Photo Contributed Contributed

Gladstone volunteers picked up close to three tonnes of rubbish in last year's Clean Up Australia Day.

The Rural Fire Brigade team collected over one tonne of rubbish on Facing Island alone.

Cr Matt Burnett said council was co-ordinating the event again this Sunday March 4 and crews will be removing the rubbish from registered Clean Up sites.

"Some of the more interesting items found last year included fishing nets, buoys, a welding helmet, truck tyres, toothbrushes and a mattress," Cr Burnett said.

This weekend volunteers can join in at one of the 22 registered sites around the Gladstone region by going to www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au and registering.

Council and the Boyne Island Lions Club will be hosting a clean up site at Lillies Beach from 6.30-9.30am with a free BBQ will be held after the event.

Over one tonne of rubbish was collected on Facing Island alone

Cr Matt Burnett

In 1989 round the world yachtsman Ian Kiernan was appalled at the amount of rubbish he saw in the world's oceans and vowed to clean up his backyard when he returned to Sydney.

He was overwhelmed when 40,000 volunteers turned out to lend a hand.

27 years later, Australians have collected over 344,000 ute loads of rubbish from our suburbs, beaches, bush and waterways.

A group of local families spent last weekend's Clean up Australia Day combing the beaches and foreshores of one of Gladstone's most treasured marine environments, Facing Island. Photo Contributed Contributed

"Picking up local rubbish can help reduce the eight million tonnes of plastic entering oceans each year," Mr Kiernan said.

If picking up rubbish is not your thing, then Mr. Kiernan urges you to support those who do by sponsoring a site or donating via the website or Facebook.

But more importantly we can all take action every day of the year.

"We can all play a part by simply caring for our local environment, the key is to stop litter from becoming rubbish," he said.

When the rubbish is gone, nature can carry on