Garage sale returns in time for Christmas

Judy Cook from Sundale is looking forward to the Friends of Bindaree reopening for a special Christmas Sale on December 14.

Judy Cook from Sundale is looking forward to the Friends of Bindaree reopening for a special Christmas Sale on December 14.

BOYNE Island’s favourite garage sale is back and just in time for Christmas.

The Friends of Bindaree will hold a special Christmas Garage Sale on Saturday from 7.30am at the original site on Beacon Ave.

Ongoing health and safety issues and a lack of basic facilities forced organisers to shut down and revamp the facility.

Bindaree By Sundale site manager Vicki Lawrence said volunteers had worked tirelessly over the past few months to get the facility up to scratch.

“I’ve seen first-hand the time and energy these hardworking volunteers have spent revamping the site,” Mrs Lawrence said.

“The improvement is remarkable.”

Friends of Bindaree is unable to accept donations and no longer offers a pick-up or delivery service.

The Christmas sale is a one-off with a relaunch announcement planned for early next year.

Garage Sale

When: Saturday, 14 December, 7.30am to 12pm

Where: Bindaree Care Centre – 1 Beacon Ave, Boyne Island