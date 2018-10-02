Menu
Some vintage clothes on sale at 39 Robeck Road, Gatton for the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.
Whats On

Garage sale bonanza: More than 100 garages to open up shop

Hannah Sbeghen
by
2nd Oct 2018 3:00 PM

BUCKLE up bargain hunters, Gladstone's biggest recycling event, the Garage Sale Trail is kicking off in less than a month.

The big weekend of garage sales across the Gladstone officially starts on October 20 and runs until October 21.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said participants are steadily increasing this year.

"Less than a month remains until the big weekend of garage sales and there are a total of 95 garage sales and stalls registered on the Garage Sale Trail in our region," Councillor Trevor said.

Garage sales are listed at Agnes Water, Baffle Creek, Miriam Vale, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands.

Register for free to take part in the Garage Sale Trail and add your sale details to the Gladstone Region map at https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/councils/Gladstone

Gladstone Observer

