Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRISTINE: The reef off Heron Island is perfect for snorkelling and a tourist hotspot.
PRISTINE: The reef off Heron Island is perfect for snorkelling and a tourist hotspot. Paul Giggle
News

GAPDL tapping up southern market

MATT HARRIS
by
28th Feb 2018 4:30 AM

THE team at Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited have returned from Melbourne after spruiking the Southern Great Barrier Reef to southerners.

GAPDL had a presence at both the February 17-18 Flight Centre Travel Expo and the February 21-26 Victorian Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow, with both events attracting tens of thousands of visitors.

"About 26,000 people came through the travel expo and we had the Southern Great Barrier Reef stand so we were representing three different regions," GAPDL chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said.

"It was good for me to touch base with consumers and find out what they're actually after and the questions they're asking.

"We don't connect that well with Melbourne - they want direct flights but they've got to go to Brisbane to get through to Gladstone."

 

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite at the Flight Centre Travel Expo at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.
GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite at the Flight Centre Travel Expo at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. GAPDL

The wholesale arm of Flight Centre, Infinity Holidays, organised travel deals with a maximum of two allowed from each region.

GAPDL had travel deals and packages for sale to both Heron and Lady Elliot Island.

"There was a lot of bookings done and we had a person on hand from Infinity and anybody who wanted to do a booking could do it right there beside me, which was pretty handy," Mr Branthwaite said.

Almost double the amount of people attended the six-day caravan and camping show.

"We had two of our volunteers, Helen Whitmore and Lurleen Ramm, look after the SGBR stand for the event down there where they had more than 50,000 people come through," Mr Branthwaite said.

"They are both different markets; obviously at the Flight Centre show people are interested in flying offshore.

"Then you have the people from the caravan and camping show which is all about the drive market, so we had maps there showing feeder roads through to Queensland and what people can do through our region.

"A lot of people seem to think the (Great Barrier) Reef starts at the Whitsundays and Cairns and don't realise we don't have all this stuff right on our doorstep."

Related Items

gapdl gladstone area promotion and development limited gladstone tourism heron island lady elliot island southern great barrier reef
Gladstone Observer
WATCH: Road reopened after car fire along Kirkwood Rd

WATCH: Road reopened after car fire along Kirkwood Rd

Breaking PHOTOS: Police and fireys have blocked the road from both directions.

'Quite daunting': Help means the world ahead of toddler's surgery

'Quite daunting': Help means the world ahead of toddler's...

News New nurse navigator making a difference to families.

PHOTOS: Residents share stunning photos from stormy week

PHOTOS: Residents share stunning photos from stormy week

News It has been a week to remember for anyone with a love for storms.

Meet our new sales manager

Meet our new sales manager

News Our new sales manager Jess McKay is here to help your business.

  • 28th Feb 2018 10:40 AM

Local Partners