GAPDL looking to take advantage of Boyne Valley experiences

TOURISM PUSH: St Luke's Anglican Church in the Boyne Valley. The valley will be promoted to tourists by GAPDL. Luka Kauzlaric

GLADSTONE Area Promotion and Development Limited is putting plans in place to develop tourism opportunities in the Boyne Valley.

It's a case of starting from scratch for the region's peak tourism body.

It wants to ensure the correct building blocks are in place before it promotes the area to a wider market.

GAPDL chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said the organisation was being careful not to over promise and under deliver.

"Much as everybody wants to be in the tourism game, we're only going to promote stuff that is of a certain quality,” he said.

"Otherwise if we go and push something out there that under delivers it tarnishes the region's brand.

"What we're trying to do now is create something from nothing so we're gathering everybody together.

"We've had a few meetings so far and had guest speakers come in and have a chat to those that want to get involved.

"You've got a lot of history there and a lot of experiences in the bush; four-wheel driving, fishing, kayaking, birdwatching and then we've got the arts, crafts and indigenous side of things.

"We've got to reel in all of that so we have something and strategically develop it.”

HISTORIC: A smelter chimney at the old Norton goldmine, Boyne Valley. Contributed

Mr Branthwaite said GAPDL was targeting State Government funding in order to get the ball rolling.

"We're looking for Experience Development funding from the State Government and hoping that's going to come in the next financial year,” he said.

"It's a long road but the idea is to get our locals out there first frequenting the place and providing enough commerce for these places to stay open on a regular basis.

"Initially it will be organised on certain dates to make sure the cottages are open on certain days.

"The Boyne Valley is just so rich in stories especially the likes of Nagoorin and Ubobo, which were solider settlements after people came back from war.

"Prior to that there was a railway with a circular link to Maryborough up to the coast and down through the inside so they could access the coal, fruit, timber, gold and copper.

"There's just so many things to talk about in the Boyne Valley.”