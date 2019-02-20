GAPDL calling for contributors to upcoming wedding guide

The wedding of Angelique and Scott Dinte at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Photo taken by Sarah Lette Photography.

TOURISM body GAPDL is feverishly working on its first wedding guide for the region and is calling for wedding-related businesses to contribute.

GAPDL tourism manager Dominique Gleixner said it was still on the lookout for contributors to the guide.

"We've got a post on our social media with contact details if you want to be involved in the guide," Ms Gleixner said.

"It's everything from bachelorette parties, bouquets and all the way through to the honeymoon.

"We're going to put in a directory and people don't have to pay a lot of money to be in it so we can have a really broad selection of services for the region because there might be start-ups who don't have the capital to put money into it."

Ms Gleixner said the guide will aim to put the region on the map as a wedding destination.

"We've got such beautiful locations around the region and I want to capitalise on that," she said.

"I want to try and capture everywhere in the Gladstone region from the Boyne Valley out to Heron Island and down to Agnes Water.

"Obviously Agnes Water and Heron Island will feature heavily because of the accommodation and experiences they can provide.

"Weddings bring so much economic benefit to the region as people are willing to travel and willing to spend.

"This is about getting our region out there so people know we have such beautiful locations that can rival the Whitsundays and other areas - we've got it all here."

The wedding guide will be available "around August or September" and will be made available online and in booklet form.

It's hoped its physical reach can be extended throughout Queensland and into northern New South Wales.

For more information, or to contribute to the guide, phone Jane on 0402 107 666.