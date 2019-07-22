Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAPDL have announced their new chief executive officer
GAPDL have announced their new chief executive officer Matt Taylor GLA180419AIRP
News

GAPDL announces new chief executive officer

Mark Zita
by
22nd Jul 2019 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW chief executive officer for the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development has been announced.

Gus (Garry) Stedman has been picked for the position and will commence his duties next Monday.

Chairperson Leigh Zimmerlie said she was excited to announce the new CEO.

"As a well-known local with high level management experience, a past owner operator of a very successful business, we are sure Gus will be an asset to the GAPDL team," Ms Zimmerlie said.

"The Board welcome the appointment and are excited about working with Gus and the GAPDL team to advance the Gladstone Region through the promotion and development of business, industry, tourism and liveability for the benefit of our members and the community at large."

Mr Stedman will succeed Darryl Branthwaite in the position.

gapdl gladstone area promotion and development limited gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Zonta hands over breast cushions for cancer recovery

    premium_icon Zonta hands over breast cushions for cancer recovery

    News 'Just knowing they were made with love and care bought me so much comfort during such a difficult time'

    Why Gladstone has been picked as a site for investment

    premium_icon Why Gladstone has been picked as a site for investment

    News The findings were part of the Regional Growth Prospects Report

    Child abduction accused were trying to 'flee' town

    premium_icon Child abduction accused were trying to 'flee' town

    Crime CCTV, public information assisted police in search for car thieves.

    Single vehicle car crash in West Gladstone

    premium_icon Single vehicle car crash in West Gladstone

    News Emergency crews are on their way to the scene