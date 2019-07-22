GAPDL announces new chief executive officer

GAPDL have announced their new chief executive officer

A NEW chief executive officer for the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development has been announced.

Gus (Garry) Stedman has been picked for the position and will commence his duties next Monday.

Chairperson Leigh Zimmerlie said she was excited to announce the new CEO.

"As a well-known local with high level management experience, a past owner operator of a very successful business, we are sure Gus will be an asset to the GAPDL team," Ms Zimmerlie said.

"The Board welcome the appointment and are excited about working with Gus and the GAPDL team to advance the Gladstone Region through the promotion and development of business, industry, tourism and liveability for the benefit of our members and the community at large."

Mr Stedman will succeed Darryl Branthwaite in the position.