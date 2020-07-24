Gang targeted in arrests over assault, kidnapping

Wide collage for police raid, arrests of alleged Lone Wolf gang members and associates.

FOUR members of an outlaw motorcycle gang allegedly behind the kidnapping and robbery of an Ipswich couple last year have been charged.

Police allege members and associates of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang are responsible for the assault and kidnappings of Belgian model Caroll Dufailly and her partner, businessman Eduardus Groenewegen, who runs events company Benassi Event Solutions.

Eduardus Groenewegen and Caroll Dufailly were the subject of a “vicious and premeditated attack” last year.

It's alleged the pair were gagged, tied to chairs, assaulted and abducted as the four men allegedly forced entry into a Raceview business premises on October 25 last year.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Gangs Group on Friday made the final of four arrests in relation to the incident.

With help from NSW police, officers conducted several raids which led to the arrests.

State Crime Command Acting Chief Superintendent Denzil Clarke said the results were the result of exhaustive police work and should serve as a strong warning to gang members.

According to police, Miss Dufailly managed to run to a rural home - with zip ties still attached to her wrists and duct tape on her face - to seek help on the night of the attack before police were alerted.

More than $40,000 and firearms were seized during the raid of a Gold Coast residence.

A 41-year-old Helensvale man was on Friday arrested at Coomera and was charged with 16 offences relating to the incident, including armed robbery, assault, extortion and kidnapping.

One Wednesday, detectives extradited a 40-year-old man from Sydney, who is also allegedly a member of the Lone Wolf OMCG, to face 16 charges relating to this incident including armed robbery, assault, extortion and kidnapping. He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody for another appearance on August 5.

Other arrests were made on July 14 following a raid at a Robina residence, where a 25-year-old man was charged with the same 16 offences, as well as additional drug and firearm offences.

During the search, officers seized $46,000 cash, a loaded pistol and another pistol hidden in a vehicle at the same property, along with cocaine and firearms.

The man was remanded in custody due to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 5.

A 34-year-old Southport man has been issued a notice to appear on the same 16 charges.

