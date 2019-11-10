Gang attack scares boy from walking to school

Deearn O’Connor with her son Jaikyn Poore, 13, who was robed why walking home from school. Picture: Evan Morgan

THE MOTHER of a 13-year-old boy who was robbed by a group of violent youths has spoken out about the "disgusting" attack.

Deearn O'Connor's son Jaikyn Poore was walking through Cranbrook Park on Thursday afternoon waiting to be picked up from school by his grandma, when he had his G-shock watch ripped from his wrist, surrounded by a group of up to nine teenagers.

Ms O'Connor said her son was so scared he froze when an older teenager shouted "oi stop c***".

"He says 'I'm OK mum but I'm scared,' he's a pretty strong boy, but I can just see the fear in his face," she said.

"I don't know if I can convince him to walk to and from school ever again.

"It's devastating for my partner and myself, I don't know how to put in into words."

About 3.15pm that same day five students were riding their bikes home through Cranbrook Park when they were set upon by the same group of youths.

A 14-year-old boy was punched several times to the face and had his bike stolen.

A second boy aged 13 was pushed off his bicycle. His attackers fled on his bike with his helmet as well.

Ms O'Connor said the attackers were targeting school boys leaving for the day and lurking nearby in large groups.

"It's disgusting, I was born and raised in Townsville and never in my life have I ever been afraid, but the last couple of months have been beyond out of control," she said.

"You can't even go out on your own anymore at night and you clearly can't go out during the day either."

A father of another boy who was attacked, said his son was riding his bike home through the same park when the group tried to "jump" him and knock him off his bike.

Police charged an 18-year-old Aitkenvale man with possession of tainted property. He will appear in court on November 21.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage near Cranbrook Park between 3pm to 3.30pm to contact them.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000.