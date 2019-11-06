Gamer dies in frenzied all-night session

A teen has died at his computer after an all-night multiplayer gaming session during the half-term break.

The lifeless body of Piyawat Harikun was found by his devastated dad collapsed next to a desk by his bed.

The 17-year-old had broken up from classes towards the end of October and then spent nearly all of his free time playing battle games on his PC.

His parents said he would stay up all night then draw the curtains in the day to continue his fixation, at the family home in Udon Thani, Thailand.

They would take food to his room and urged him to stop, but he refused to curb his obsession.

His father Jaranwit went to his bedroom on Monday afternoon and found his son collapsed by the computer chair and slumped against a PC tower on the floor.

There was a pile of takeaway boxes on the desk and a bottle of fizzy drink at his feet. His headphones were resting on top of another computer tower.

Jaranwit, an air force officer, said he tried to revive his son but it was too late.

"I called his name and said 'wake up, wake up' but he did not respond. I could see he was dead," he said.

Video game addiction was classed as a real disease earlier this year.

Medics who examined the body said he died from a stroke, which they believe was caused by playing the computer constantly through the night.

Jaranwit admitted his son was a gaming addict and warned other parents not to allow their children to become hooked on the games.

He said: "My son was smart and always did great at school but he had a major problem with gaming addiction.

"I tried to warn him about his relentless long hours playing games and he promised to reduce it, but it was too late. He had already died before he had a chance to change.

"I want my son's death to be an example and warning for parents whose children are game addicts.

"They need to be more strict on their children's playing hours otherwise they could end up like my son."

In 2018, the World Health Organisation officially recognised video game addiction as an illness.

The move means hooked gamers can now get official help to combat their addiction.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission