'Game on': Tensions rise over regional link road development

TENSIONS are rising in Agnes Water over a two-decade old idea to build a road through Deepwater National Park to connect the region to Baffle Creek.

Environmentally-minded Agnes Water residents, like Jacqui Thompson (right), are making it known their disgust over the road upgrade.

It's a development that has split the community, with some praising its tourism benefits and others pleading to leave the national park alone.

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife has given the Gladstone Regional Council an unofficial blessing for the new road, allowing the council to build and maintain it. The land at Deepwater would still be owned by the department.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said the agreement hasn't been signed off yet because design plans and costings still needed to be determined.

But Agnes Water man Mick Anderson says the council has its priorities all wrong.

Mr Anderson was joined by other residents, including the Discovery Coast Environment Group at the weekend's 1770 Festivalwith signs reading "I'd rather Gladstone Regional Council spend $1 million on...".

Mr Anderson, who has protested outside the Deepwater National Park, says he and other activists are prepared to close down park access.

"We all came out here for the environment," he said. "Plenty of people who are ready to go out and close down the access to the national park until we get an agreement they're not going to come in with their bulldozers.

"If this is what we have to do to be heard, then game-on."

The proposed single-lane gravel road would upgrade the four-wheel drive track.

Discovery Coast Environment Group co-chair Amber Lowcock worries about the impact increased traffic would have on the area.

She said there would need to be increased bins and monitoring of the national park.

"We're also concerned about the impact an increased traffic flow would have to the turtle nesting in the area," she said.

Ms Lowcock and the DCEG hopes to organise a town meeting to explore all opinions of the development, and she hopes councillors and politicians will attend too.

The development has unanimous council support, which says it would boost tourism and make Baffle Creek more accessible. It has also been backed by tourism groups and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Cr Burnett said the council is working on estimates for the cost of the road, which could ultimately be the deciding factor.

"It could be a $5 million road, and we don't have that in our budget, " he said. "A tree or two may need to come out, and I don't want to trivialise this, but we're trying to minimise vegetation loss."

For more information about DCEG's upcoming meetings, like the Discovery Coast Environment Group Facebook page.