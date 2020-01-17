GAME ON: Reds clash with Rebels

Angus Blyth, Liam Wright, Harry Wilson, Hamish Stewart and Angus Scott-Young at the Reds meet and greet session at Marley Brown Oval January 16, 2020

RUGBY UNION:Today's the day.

The Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels will go head to head at Marley Brown Oval this afternoon.

Yesterday, the Reds had a training session on the oval before having a meet and greet with local fans

Kids and adults alike got excited taking pictures with the players and getting their autographs on shirts and footballs.

Fans pose for photos with players at the Reds meet and greet session at Marley Brown Oval January 16, 2020

Forward Angus Scott-Young was among players posing for photos and said it was awesome to see so many young kids out.

"We're really excited for the crowd and it'll be awesome to see everyone out here," Scott-Young said.

He said the team hoped to put on a show for the Gladstone crowd.

"It's our first game so it might be a little rough but we'll try our best to hopefully get the win," he said.

Today's team consists of a strong mix of experienced players and fresh talent.

James O'Connor will play for Queensland for the first time in five years while new signings Dave Feao, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Seru Uru and Hunter Paisami get the chance to impress ahead of the Super Rugby season.

Developing squad duo Dane Zander and Ilaisa Droasese are also among the 28-man squad.

Head coach Brad Thorn said the team was looking forward to playing some footy in front of their Queensland fans.

"It's a good opportunity for the new guys to step-up. It'll be a good first hitout and they'll be up for the contest," said Thorn.

Liam Wright, Angus Blyth, Jacob Harris, Harry Wilson, Hamish Stewart, Billy Devlin, Bronson Noble and Angus Scott-Young at the Reds meet and greet session at Marley Brown Oval January 16, 2020

Forward Harry Wilson said the team couldn't wait to take the field.

"We'll all be ripping in and playing together and playing as best we can," Wilson said.

Today's Super Rugby clash will kick off at 2.45pm.

Local junior squads will try to out score Mackay before the main game. Those matches start at 12.45pm.

Tickets are available at the gate. For information, visit gladstoneentertainment.com.