Game on: AFL Capricornia youth grand final previews

Panthers' Xavier Mason will be one of the players to watch in AFL Capricornia’s under-17.5 grand final on Saturday.

Panthers' Xavier Mason will be one of the players to watch in AFL Capricornia’s under-17.5 grand final on Saturday.

AFL: The Yeppoon Swans are expecting thousands of people to pack Swan Park on Saturday as the club hosts the AFL Capricornia grand finals for the first time.

Yeppoon will feature in four of the six finals to be played – under 13.5, under-15.5, reserve grade and senior men.

Their senior men are gunning for a record sixth straight AFLC flag as well as a national record.

If they beat BITS Saints, they will have won 89 games straight and will claim the record for the most consecutive wins by any team in the code’s history.

The finals program starts with the under-13 decider between Yeppoon and Gladstone.

AFLQ competition manager - Capricornia Brad Matheson previews the three youth finals here.

8.30am, under-13.5, Yeppoon Swans v Gladstone Suns

Like their senior counterparts, the young Swans have gone through the season undefeated and will go into this weekend’ final as favourites but one thing for sure is the Gladstone Suns will give everything they have.

The youngest Suns team have hit their straps at the right time of the season, beating some more fancied teams on their way to the last game of the year.

Midfielder Kai Chappell has had another consistent year and will play a pivotal role if the Suns are to raise the Cup.

The Swans have a spread of talent right across the field and will be looking for their league-leading goal lickers Tyler Calleja and Bailey Hoare to kick the team to victory.

9.50am, under-15.5, BITS Saints v Yeppoon Swans

BITS have led the league all year in this division and will be primed and ready to go on grand final day.

Boasting a good blend of speed and height, the Saints pose threats right across the field.

Key players for the BITS team include Max Marsh, Will Raffin and the Fitzgerald brothers - Ty and Michael.

The Swans beat the more fancied Kangaroos to make their way to the decider and will take great confidence from that win.

On the back of winning the League’s Best and Fairest during the week, Swans on-baller Ben O’Brien will be very important to the team if they are to take the win.

11.30am, under-17.5, Glenmore Bulls v Rockhampton Panthers

Both of these teams will be raring to go come the first bounce on Saturday. They are very evenly matched with quality across all areas of the ground.

Glenmore’s big man, Jordan Cox, took out the League Best and Fairest this week and will be looking to give his team first use of the footy out of the middle of the ground.

The intercept marks of Tyela Perry and the structure that he provides for the Bulls will be just as important as this game is set to played at a frantic pace.

For the Panthers, all eyes will be on full forward Jake Barham, this year’s leading goal kicker, as he will provide targets all day and given any opportunity will take full advantage of it.

Similar to the Bulls, the Panthers have firepower all over the field with the likes of Xavier Mason capable of some intercept marking of his own and always willing to take the game on.

This one is set for one of the matches of the day and it will come down to the team that makes the most of their opportunities.

Grand finals to be played at Swan Park, Yeppoon

8.30am Saturday: Under 13.5, Yeppoon v Gladstone

9.50am Saturday: Under 15.5, BITS v Yeppoon

11.30am Saturday: Under 17.5, Glenmore v Panthers

1.10pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Yeppoon v BITS

3.10pm Saturday: Senior women, Glenmore v Brothers

5.15pm Saturday: Senior men, Yeppoon v BITS