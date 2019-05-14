Menu
Fans have spotted another editing mistake in Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied/ HBO
TV

GoT hit by another huge edit fail

14th May 2019 9:57 AM

JUST as "Coffeegate" was about to simmer down, Game of Thrones is serving up another hot mistake.

Fresh off the anachronistic appearance of a modern-day coffee cup in Episode 4, the final season of HBO's hit fantasy drama's latest editing mistake: Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) appears to have miraculously grown back his severed hand in a promo image from Episode 5, "The Bells."

 

It’s a miracle.
Fans will recall that the legendary swordsman had to relearn the art of combat after his right hand was chopped off in Season 3.

What looks like a shot from Jaime's final scene - in which he embraces Cersei (Lena Headey) as the Red Keep goes up in flames - seems to contradict episode history.

However, an HBO rep told The Post that Jaime's right hand did not appear on air but the photo making the rounds on social media was possibly distributed by the digital team.

Still, eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to do what they do best - pound out keyboard cries of outrage aimed at show-runners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

The duo also took the heat last week after the Starbucks-like paper cup was accidentally left in a scene.

 

Oops.
"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," HBO sarcastically conceded the morning after.

The network later confirmed that the cup had been digitally edited out of the scene.

 

The sixth and final episode of Game of Thrones will air next Monday on Foxtel at 11am and 8:30pm. Keep an eye out for news.com.au's recap and podcast analysing the episode.

In the meantime you can subscribe to our podcast, Winter is Here, on iTunes.

 

 

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission

