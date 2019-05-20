Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Game of Thrones character Robin Arryn before he ‘got hot’.
Game of Thrones character Robin Arryn before he ‘got hot’.
TV

GoT breastfeeding kid is hot now

by Lexie Cartwright
20th May 2019 2:40 PM

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 FINALE EPISODE.

TURN AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS.

The last time we saw Robin Arryn in Game of Thrones was in season 6, where he was attempting - and failing - to train for combat.

He was the same spoiled, bratty kid we were introduced to back in the first season, where he was still being breastfed by his mother, Lysa of House Tully, despite him being a grown a** kid.

Legit more annoying than Joffrey.
Legit more annoying than Joffrey.

After Littlefinger's execution in season 7, Robin became the sole ruler of the Vale, however he didn't appear in the show when he took the title. So, we all basically forgot he existed.

Now all of a sudden he's showed up in the finale episode in a brief scene, and people on Twitter have pointed out his drastic "glow up" over the years he's been MIA.

The last time we saw Robin - played by Brazilian actor Lino Facioli - he was an underage 14-year-old. Now he's an 18-year-old man, something that has not gone unnoticed by the female population on social media.

Writers also gave the character a nice glow up too, with his childish persona long gone as Robin travelled to King's Landing following*that* shock death.

He was there to participate at a council formed by the heads of each remaining Great House of Westeros to choose a new ruler.

Despite all the other headline-stealing events of that episode, it seems fans can't help but focus on Robin's impressive transformation.

game of thrones got

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    premium_icon REVEALED: Flynn shows biggest support for One Nation in Qld

    Politics FLYNN voters sent a clear message to the major parties during this year's federal election, showing the biggest support for One Nation in Queensland.

    Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    premium_icon Beers congratulates O'Dowd on election win

    Politics "Congratulations to Ken and good luck for the next three years."

    'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    premium_icon 'Quite pleasing': O'Dowd speaks out on surprise lead

    Politics O'Dowd still refuses to declare it a win.

    Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    premium_icon Drink driver caught trying to swap seats at RBT site

    News The motorist got out of her car and swapped seats with her passenger