Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth in a scene from season 8 episode 3 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.
TV

Sneak peek at new Game of Thrones

by Staff writer
25th Apr 2019 8:30 AM

HBO has released six photos from the upcoming third episode of Game of Thrones, according to showbiz website .

The select images contain some spoiler alerts, and suggest what may happen in the much-anticipated next instalment.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 8 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.
In one pic from a clearly epic scene, the army of dead attacks the Stark ancestral home.

It is believed that episode three, which runs 82 minutes, will be the longest episode of Game of Thrones ever.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 8 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.
It depicts the Battle of Winterfell, which took an unprecedented 55 nights to film, with the cast enduring challenging conditions. Actor Iain Glen said it was the most 'unpleasant" experience he had had on the show ever.

Maisie Williams told Entertainment Weekly, "There are moments you're just broken as a human and just want to cry."

As well as location filming, the episode involved gruelling studio filming under director Miguel Sapochnik.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in a scene from season 8 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.
More pics released by HBO reveal Jaime Lannister and Brienne fighting side-by-side, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen standing on a distant hilltop surveying the battle below, Sansa and Arya Stark, and Tyrion Lannister and Varys in the crypts.

Conleth Hill as Varys and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in a scene from season 8 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.
While battle scenes can be boring or bloodthirsty, the Battle of Winterfell is expected to bring together more major cast members than any episode since the 2011 Game of Thrones pilot, and it will be the longest battle sequence in film or television history, according to Entertainment Weekly.

