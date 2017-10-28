Game changing shutdown calendar creates industry jobs relief

WORK OPPORTUNITIES: Gladstone Power Station will have two shutdowns in 2018.

WORK OPPORTUNITIES: Gladstone Power Station will have two shutdowns in 2018. Mike Richards GLA100215NITE

MAJOR Gladstone companies that employ more than 4000 people have opened their diaries to unveil when new job opportunities during shutdowns will arise.

For electrical fitter mechanic and electrical instrumentationist Darcy Thompson, news of the 2018 shutdown calendar was a relief after months of searching for shutdown work locally and in other states.

The Benaraby resident will travel to South Australia next month for his first shutdown since a 10-day stint at Australia Pacific LNG in September.

"I'm happy doing shutdowns because I'm young, single and without debt but if I had a family and more commitments, I'd want a full time job,” he said.

As more former LNG construction workers and tradesmen rely on shutdowns for employment, Mr Thompson said securing a role depended on "who you know”.

The new Gladstone Industry Leadership Group calendar, released yesterday, gives industries and job seekers the knowledge of when work will start and end at Gladstone's largest employers.

"I got my first (shutdown) gig through one of my brother's mates, he recommended me to someone in Western Australia,” Mr Thompson said.

"If my brother hadn't already been doing shutdowns I would've had a tougher time calling around trying to get my name out there.”

Gladstone Industry Leadership Group chief executive Patrick Hastings said the calendar, which was 10 months in the making, helped provide "transparency and certainty” about job opportunities.

The calendar features all of GILG's members - Gladstone's major industries apart from the three LNG exporters.

"This is reasonably unique. The sites have been absolutely supportive of this calendar,” Mr Hastings said.

Gladstone Power Station's two major shutdowns in February and May are featured in the calendar, off the back of their current 10-week shutdown of unit five.

NRG shutdown manager Gary Porteous said 70 people were employed by NRG for the current shutdown, but the $15 million maintenance upgrade accounted for about 200 more people on site including contractors.

The unit five and upcoming unit one and four maintenance upgrade creates potentially nine months of ongoing work for those who are employed during every shutdown.

"I told (current shutdown workers) there's a great opportunity for them here because if they perform well it's likely we'll get them back in for units one and four,” Mr Porteous said.

"NRG likes to source its peak workforce from the local area to support the community and develop a reliable work force for high work periods during shutdowns.”

A shutdown is planned maintenance that creates 50 to 500 jobs for up to two months, depending on size.

SHUTDOWNS

January 5 - 23: Orica Yarwun

February 3 - 14: Cement Australia

February: Gladstone Power Station

March 1 - 26: Orica Yarwun

March 10 - 24: Cement Australia

May - late june: Gladstone Power Station