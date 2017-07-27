Game changing shut down calendar helps job seekers, industries

GLADSTONE'S heavy industries are working in partisan to create a 12-month calendar of major shut downs.

The announcement made one month ahead of Rio Tinto Yarwun's maintenance shut down with 520 jobs on offer, has been welcomed by the council and Gladstone's leading industry groups.

Gladstone Industry Leadership Group is a few months away from releasing the shut downs calendar.

It will feature GILG's members including Rio Tinto's aluminium assets in Gladstone, GPC, the power station and Cement Australia, among others.

Chief executive Patrick Hastings said it would give residents and industries "clarity" around upcoming shut downs, which usually required hundreds of workers.

"This will provide a visual on when the shut downs are occurring, and then it's up to the individuals who have the skills in that line of work to contact the relevant places," Mr Hastings said.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the calendar was a step towards creating a new industry for the region's skilled workforce.

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor. Paul Braven

He said the council had been in discussions with Gladstone's major industries, including the LNG producers, to create a 9-12 month schedule of shut downs.

"We've had so many resource industries coming to town that this wasn't on the radar years ago because there was so much work," he said.

With no shovel ready projects "for the first time since 1963", Cr Trevor said the region needed to find alternative ways to create employment.

"With the LNG industry moving from construction to production, (the council) would like to have all our shut down workers doing a 9-12 month circle, essentially," Cr Trevor said.

"For example, they'd start at the LNG plants, then go to BSL for the shut down there, then off to Yarwun or QAL and so on."

Rio Tinto Yarwun has backed the initiative, supporting the move to co-ordinate timing of shut downs between Gladstone's industries.

Rio Tinto Yarwun January 31, 2017. Mike Richards GLA3102017REOY

"We are participating in a Gladstone Industry Leadership Group initiative assessing how local industries can co-ordinate timing of their shut downs in order to generate greater opportunities for local workers," a spokesperson for the company said.

The work for the alumina refinery's August shut down, which will create 520 jobs, has been awarded to Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

A Rio Tinto Yarwun spokesperson said the company would use local workers wherever it was possible.

A schedule review is already under way for Queensland Alumina Limited's 2018 shut down, with the company also involved in the calendar initiative.

"We are working to identify opportunities to create a steady workload within our community and minimise necessity for fly-in fly-out workers by co-ordinating timing of our shut downs," general manager Mike Dunstan said.

Mr Hastings said giving residents more clarity around upcoming shut downs would assist workers as Queensland's construction continued to be slow.

"It's not a problem here at the moment though because there's plenty of smaller projects, like the hospital emergency department and the TAFE redevelopments that are coming up in Gladstone," Mr Hastings said.