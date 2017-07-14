Gambling fund committee in Gladstone

THEY'RE the committee members who decide which community organisations will receive a share of $53 million from gambling funds each year - and they're currently meeting in Gladstone.

The Gambling Community Benefit Fund allows not-for-profit groups operating in Queensland to apply for grants from $500 to $35,000 to help with a variety of projects.

GCBF chairman, Ashley Robinson has been on the committee for three years after being approached for the role by former Attorney-General of Queensland, Jarrod Bleijie.

Mr Robinson is heavily involved with the Alex Heads Surf Life Saving Club and rugby league on the Sunshine Coast.

"When you read all these applications you start to understand what people go through throughout Queensland and you find some wonderful organisations out there that you didn't even know about,” Mr Robinson said.

"When we look at applications, it's just not someone sitting in an office in Brisbane.”

Mr Robinson encouraged community groups who have been unsuccessful with funding applications to keep applying.

Round 94 of the GCBF is now open and closes at 11.59pm on August 31.