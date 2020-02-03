Menu
Joseph Wikaira and Lily Burnett about to go out for a paddle during the Noosa Summer Swim event.
GALLERY/RESULTS: All the action from Noosa Summer Swim

Matt Collins
2nd Feb 2020 12:10 PM
NOOSA'S Main Beach hosted the World Swim Series event on the weekend and the competition, like the weather, did not disappoint.

Hundreds of competitors rubbed their toned shoulders with some of the best swimmers in the country for the annual Noosa Summer Swim event.

Browse our fun photo gallery and all the results from the weekend event below.

 

World Swim Series Results

 

Sunday Events

 

1.5km Social Swim Mens

 

1st: James Westh (0:25:43.9)

2nd: Tim Rankin (0:27:24.0)

3rd: James Allnutt (0:27:39.8)

 

1.5km Social Swim Womens

 

1st: Tahnee Dickfos (0:27:31.2)

2nd: Kylie Duke (0:27:33.4)

3rd: Simone Werndly (0:28:07.8)

 

5km Grand Prix Mens

 

1st: Hayden Cotter (0:51:12.8)

2nd: Bailey Armstrong (0:51:17.3)

3rd: Thomas Raymond (0:51:23.4)

 

5km Grand Prix Womens

1st: Madisyn Armstrong (0:55:24.8)

2nd: Finella Gibbs-Beal (0:56:33.5)

3rd: Isabella Shipp (1:04:21.6)

 

 

Saturday events

 

Noosa 3.0 Mens

 

1st: Brenden Hall (0:38:10.0)

2nd: Baptiste Savignac (0:39:42.1)

3rd: Mitchell Simmons (0:40:06.4)

 

Noosa 3.0 Womens

 

1st: Chloe gubecka (0:39:53.1)

2nd: Honey Tipper (0:47:04.8)

3rd: Shiralee Bielenberg (0:48:26.2)

 

Noosa 2.0 Mens

 

1st: Ben Shaw (0:26:46.3)

2nd: Jackson Van Der Zant (0:28:34.3)

3rd: Anthony Brewin (0:29:09.9)

 

Noosa 2.0 Womens

 

1st: Gemma Smith-Welch (0:29:55.3)

2nd: Mackenzie Winton (0:29:56.1)

3rd: Daisy Quinn (0:29:56.7)

 

1.0km Short Course Mens

 

1st: Rick Mitchell (0:09:23.0)

2nd: Dean Gladstone (0:09:42.9)

3rd: Luke Mitchell (0:12:08.3)

 

1.0km Short Course Womens

 

1st: Chloe Gubecka (0:13:50.5)

2nd: Gemma Smith-Welch (0:15:56.1)

3rd: Kylie Fletcher (0:16:15.1)

 

1.0km Junior Giants Boys

 

1st: Hugo Lonergan (0:16:22.2)

2nd: Sebastian Metcalfe (0:16:26.5)

3rd: Jericho Pogany (0:18:49.4)

 

1.0km Junior Giants Girls

 

1st: Quinn Daisy (0:16:26.4)

2nd: Lola Gibbs-Beal (0:16:34.2)

3rd: Mackensie Grundy (0:17:21.4)

 

300m Junior Giants Boys

 

1st: Jake Hammond (0:05:06.2)

2nd: Braidy Ackerman (0:05:07.7)

3rd: Zak Hammond (0:05:17.0)

 

300m Junior Giants Girls

 

1st: Lily Smith (0:04:56.3)

2nd: Stella Davis (0:05:19.6)

3rd: Aoife Cherney (0:05:24.1)

noosa summer swim festival noosa summer swim results
