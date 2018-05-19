GALLERY: Fair way to get in the swing of things for charity

The staff from Multitrade Building Hire, the major sponsor of The Rotary Club of South Gladstone's golf charity day.

The staff from Multitrade Building Hire, the major sponsor of The Rotary Club of South Gladstone's golf charity day. Matt Taylor GLA180518GOLF

THE trees are alive with the sound of golf balls clattering against them, or at least that was the story for most golfers at The Rotary Club of South Gladstone's charity golf day yesterday.

About 50 sponsors and 90 competitors took to the Gladstone Golf Club's fairways to raise funds for the club's Community Chest charity.

Graham Hartley, one of the club's directors, said the day was a big success.

"We hope to make somewhere around 10 or 11 thousand dollars, and that's very well supported by our sponsors," he said.

"This day is mainly for networking for our sponsors and giving them the opportunity to mix with other golfers, have a bit of fun and develop their contacts.

"This is the first time we've had a new approach to getting sponsors on board trying to give them bang for their buck.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The problem's always been with sponsors having had to put out money and they don't really know where it goes."

The competition ran under a three person ambrose format, and featured over four thousand dollars in prizes.

Players had the opportunity to snag a new boat if they hit an elusive hole-in-one, with other competitions for chipping, putting and long drives.

Graham thanked players and sponsors for all their work in making the day a success.

"It's absolutely brilliant, they've really knuckled down and are all enjoying it," he said.

See all the photos from the day on page 6 and online.