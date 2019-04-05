GALLERY: Youths on show for awards breakfast

OVER 50 of Gladstone's highest young achievers have been recognised at the Mayor's Youth Week breakfast yesterday.

Fifty-seven children, students and young adults were acknowledged at the ceremony, receiving a certificate of appreciation for achievements in sport, leadership, volunteering or academic endeavours.

The event at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre included entertainment and a free breakfast, and coincided with the start of Queensland Youth Week.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it was important to acknowledge and encourage the contribution young people made to the community.

"It's hard to get a lot of the older generation to volunteer but when you get them at this age, it sets them up for life and has them putting in to the community for life,” Cr Burnett said.

"Some of these kids are 12 or 13 years old and one student had already donated 51 hours of their time to give back to the community.

"It's important to show it's acknowledged, it's noticed and we thank you for it so keep doing it.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The annual event has grown significantly with more award recipients. It was the second year it had been held at GECC after it outgrew Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Cr Burnett said it was a show of support from the community.

"Regardless of whether you're a volunteer, leadership, we have to encourage schools, parents, organisations and sporting clubs they're involved with to nominate them,” he said.

"We had a fantastic turn out because of all the nominations.

"They're nominated because someone in their community thought they did a good thing and we want to acknowledge them for that.”

Youth week is an initiative of the Queensland Government, with Gladstone Regional Council holding events throughout the week.

To see the full schedule of youth week events, visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/youth-events-and-activities.