GALLERY: Youths in spotlight at Boyne-Tannum Anzac service
VETERANS at Boyne-Tannum are encouraged by the increasing amount of youths each year to Anzac services.
RSL Sub-branch president Ian Anderson said it's great young people are acknowledging past military history.
"It's a history-learning exercise for them," Mr Anderson said.
"(They) understand where their grandfathers and great grandfathers have come from, what they went through and the trauma."
The sub-branch estimated 500 people attended the morning march and service at Stirling Park.