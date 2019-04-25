Menu
Tannum Sands State High School captain Emily Hall reads out a poem at the Boyne-Tannum Anzac Day morning ceremony at Stirling Park.
GALLERY: Youths in spotlight at Boyne-Tannum Anzac service

Mark Zita
25th Apr 2019 4:37 PM
VETERANS at Boyne-Tannum are encouraged by the increasing amount of youths each year to Anzac services.

RSL Sub-branch president Ian Anderson said it's great young people are acknowledging past military history.

"It's a history-learning exercise for them," Mr Anderson said.

"(They) understand where their grandfathers and great grandfathers have come from, what they went through and the trauma."

The sub-branch estimated 500 people attended the morning march and service at Stirling Park.

 

anzac day 2019 boyne island boyne-tannum rsl sub-branch gladstone region tannum sands
