GALLERY: Youngsters given the best advice in the World Game

SOCCER: The first Football Queensland Skills Acquisition Phase Carnival for 2019 was held in Brisbane with Gladstone players most impressive.

SAP was for players aged between nine and 12 and focused on the development of game-related functional skills and the fundamental four core skills.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Clinton players Cohen Beach, Cooper Kennan and Matthew Johansen took part in the program as had Central's Hayden Thomas and Matthew Sam Spearing.

Central Queensland technical director Mark Delaney said the team had an apprehensive start to the first few games due to the quality and pace of the game played at a higher level.

"With the team adjusting well on day two, we won our first and second game of the day against Brisbane Strikers and Holland Park Hawks and a narrow defeat in the third game,” he said.

"For me and the U10 players involved in the games, it's about development. For us to get real opportunities to play against quality opposition, it is a great way to test ourselves and the progress we are making.

"We are developing well as a squad and will continue to work on our fundamental skills for the next event for this age group in Townsville which all Gladstone based players will participating.”

Twenty-nine teams from Far North Queensland, North Queensland, Mackay, Central Queensland and Wide Bay joined up with South East Queensland National Premier League and Queensland Premier League teams.

Brisbane Roar striker Dylan Wenzel Halls was the star attraction in the carnival.

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 30-July 6: U12 SAP and U13, U14 and U16 TSP Tournament in Cairns

August 3-4: U12 SAP Tournament in Brisbane

Aug 17-18: U13, U14 and U16 TSP Tournament in Townsville

Aug 24-25: U9 SAP Tournament in Brisbane