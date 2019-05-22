Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cooper Keenan shows great ball control.
Cooper Keenan shows great ball control. Contributed GLA210519SOC
Soccer

GALLERY: Youngsters given the best advice in the World Game

NICK KOSSATCH
by
22nd May 2019 2:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: The first Football Queensland Skills Acquisition Phase Carnival for 2019 was held in Brisbane with Gladstone players most impressive.

SAP was for players aged between nine and 12 and focused on the development of game-related functional skills and the fundamental four core skills.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Clinton players Cohen Beach, Cooper Kennan and Matthew Johansen took part in the program as had Central's Hayden Thomas and Matthew Sam Spearing.

Central Queensland technical director Mark Delaney said the team had an apprehensive start to the first few games due to the quality and pace of the game played at a higher level.

"With the team adjusting well on day two, we won our first and second game of the day against Brisbane Strikers and Holland Park Hawks and a narrow defeat in the third game,” he said.

"For me and the U10 players involved in the games, it's about development. For us to get real opportunities to play against quality opposition, it is a great way to test ourselves and the progress we are making.

"We are developing well as a squad and will continue to work on our fundamental skills for the next event for this age group in Townsville which all Gladstone based players will participating.”

Twenty-nine teams from Far North Queensland, North Queensland, Mackay, Central Queensland and Wide Bay joined up with South East Queensland National Premier League and Queensland Premier League teams.

Brisbane Roar striker Dylan Wenzel Halls was the star attraction in the carnival.

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 30-July 6: U12 SAP and U13, U14 and U16 TSP Tournament in Cairns

August 3-4: U12 SAP Tournament in Brisbane

Aug 17-18: U13, U14 and U16 TSP Tournament in Townsville

Aug 24-25: U9 SAP Tournament in Brisbane

central soccer football club clinton soccer football central queensland soccer australia
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Premier: Adani timeline to be finalised within days

    premium_icon Premier: Adani timeline to be finalised within days

    Breaking 'The people have spoken up about what matters to us. We are worried about our jobs and we want a chance.'

    Pest plants to be monitored by Council

    Pest plants to be monitored by Council

    Council News 'It is integral that Council monitors these pests'

    • 22nd May 2019 3:00 PM
    Toolooa student shines as STEM ambassador

    premium_icon Toolooa student shines as STEM ambassador

    News Toolooa State High School student shines as 2019 STEM ambassador