GALLERY: Youngsters give Roar players an education

SUPERSTAR VISIT: Tiaan Engelbrecht met Brisbane Roar player Stefan Mauk at Trinity College as the team paid a special visit ahead of their preseason match in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA240719ROAR

TRINITY College students had stars in their eyes yesterday as five Brisbane Roar players paid a special visit to the school.

In town for their pre-season match against a Gladstone Select side this Saturday, the team dropped by for a quick Q&A session and meet and greet.

The players had a chance to show off a few of their skills and talk all things football with the students.

Player Jacob Pepper said the key message for students was to enjoy life and follow what you want to do.

"Being a regional place they may not get to see our faces or people from the big cities who are doing well in sporting events,” he said.

"It brings back a lot of memories for the players. It's good to see how much school has changed since we've been there.

"At the end of the day we're human beings as well so to come out and put smiles on their faces is the best feeling for us as players.”

About 30 students attended the event, asking questions from "what's the best match you've ever played in?” to "who's better, Ronaldo or Messi?”.

After touring the college, Scott Neville described Trinity as an "amazing school”.

"For us it's good to see how many Brisbane Roar fans are out this way and it's good for them to be able to ask us questions,” he said.

"Hopefully they can take these things back to their teams and schools and keep working hard.”