Isaac Sealy dribbles the ball down the court for Gladstone.
Brian Cassidy
Basketball

GALLERY: Women and men show glimpses on the court

NICK KOSSATCH
by
3rd Jun 2019 4:13 PM | Updated: 4:33 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone's women and men teams have lost their Central Queensland Basketball League games to Bundaberg.

In what has not been a good weekend for Gladstone basketball after their QBL Power teams lost all their home games, Gladstone's women fought hard to go down 67-47.

Gladstone's Gabby Oram said there were a lot of learnings taken from the game.

"We tried hard and when we played them in a trial game, the margin was more," she said.

Gladstone fielded a youthful team with rising stars Kadee Barrenger, Erin Harvey and Darcie Arnold in it.

Coach Robbie Barnes said that Barrenger and Harvey, who are both junior representative players, had to sign a senior permit to be allowed to play.

The young pair did not disappoint. Harvey shot 10 points to lead the scoring for Gladstone while Barrenger scored seven points.

Tilly Gilbert was enormous with 14 rebounds and nine points while Mirrin Rashleigh toiled hard inside the paint with 14 boards and seven points.

Gladstone's men went down by 36 points to a side which was of near QBL standard.

The athletic Isaac Sealy was terrific with 16 points a a perfect four from four triples. His team-mate Luke Knight was superb with 15 rebounds to go with his 12 points while Ben Murdoch shot 11 points.

Gladstone's Angus Bradley said the standard was high.

"It's sort of like, whoah, this is like a whole next level with the basketball standard and not just that, but there are people actually watching," he said.

Meanwhile it's the final round of the regular season in the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association women and men's competitions.

Devilicious Red and Lions 2 have booked themselves a spot in a grand final qualifier next Monday while Devolds have the double-chance in the men.

They will likely play TTP in next Tuesday's second semi-final.

