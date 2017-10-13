GALLERY: What do puppies and golf have in common?

A GOOD CAUSE: Angie Jenvey, Sarah Barwise and Nicole Allison with pup Sundae, who is available for adoption through RSPCA Gladstone.

A GOOD CAUSE: Angie Jenvey, Sarah Barwise and Nicole Allison with pup Sundae, who is available for adoption through RSPCA Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA131017GOLF

THE trees around Gladstone Golf Course have copped an absolute battering, with the GADPL's Members and Mates charity golf day teeing off on Friday.

The event, held annually, is an opportunity for the organisation to raise money and awareness for a local community charity, with the RSPCA chosen as this year's beneficiary.

Event co-ordinator, Brigitte James, says the event provides an opportunity to raise money for a local charity, as well as the chance for members and their mates to enjoy a fun, business networking event.

"It's awesome; everybody's relaxed, they're here to have fun, to meet people, to raise money for the RSPCA, and just have a great day,” Ms James said.

"It's something we look forward to every year.”

Ms James thanked the sponsors for their support, as well as all the new and returning players from years gone by.

"We couldn't do it without the help of sponsors,” Ms James said.

"That money goes straight to the charity, so it's really imperative.

"We want to thank the players for coming back every year, we have 31 players out of the 64 here today who have come back from last year, which is great repeat business.”

Nicole Allison, from RSPCA Gladstone, said the day had a fun and relaxed spirit.