GALLERY: Were you snapped at HookUp?

Pypah Smith, 12 and Kelsey McPaul, 12. Final day of the Boyne Tannum HookUp 2017.

The Observer's photographers spend the weekend at the Boyne Tannum HookUp - take a look at the gallery below to see if they caught you!

You can also read our wrap-up of the weekend here.

GALLERY | Boyne Tannum HookUp 2017

Photos View Photo Gallery



BOYNE TANNUM HOOKUP 2017 | Top fish tales

>> 'It tried to dislocate my shoulder': Huge jewfish caught on a hand line in harbour

>> Nannygai no longer Dean's white whale

>> Sibling rivalry heats up as little sister reels in big bream

>> First timer's quality catch

READ MORE | More yarns from HookUp

>> Pat O'Reilly's legacy lives on at HookUp

>> Big fish and a bigger smile from 7-year-old India

>> In shock: Gladstone man stoked over $75K boat win

>> WATCH: Find out how to cast like a pro

KEEP READING | Even more yarns from HookUp

>> Gladstone fishers first in Australia to use quirky burley balls

>> League club snags golden opportunity at HookUp

>> Strong future on the cards for HookUp snapper

>> Half a tonne of bait sold in one weekend

>> Youth committee keeps kids hooked on HookUp

>> Barrier Reef plea: Leave the herbivores

>> 'Stay inshore': Rescuers warn HookUp participants

>> Right place at the right time for cobia

>> QCWA helping those in harder positions

>> St Mark's gets into the spirit of HookUp