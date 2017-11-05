GALLERY: Were you snapped at Botanic Gardens fun day?

Leigh Scherer and Toby, 4, enjoying some fun in the sun.

Leigh Scherer and Toby, 4, enjoying some fun in the sun. Matt Taylor GLA051117DOON

TONDOON Botanic Gardens held their seasonal fun activity day yesterday, this time with a focus on fitness.

With activities for the whole family, the crew from Training With Tracey was on hand with fitness exercises, tug-of-war and sack races, as well as a rock climbing wall and jumping castle

The team from the Creative Recycling Centre at Gladstone were also there, with learning activities for kids of all ages.

Attendance was slightly less than normal for the free community day, after the event was previously postponed due to rain.