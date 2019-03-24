Menu
Lucy McCullum in mid court for Gladstone.
Basketball

GALLERY: Valuable lessons for Gladstone hoop teams

NICK KOSSATCH
by
24th Mar 2019 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone women's assistant coach Robbie Barnes said he was hopeful of more players to join the team for the upcoming Central Queensland Basketball League competition.

Gladstone split its pre-season games against Maryborough and Bundaberg in the Rum Capital on Saturday.

"A lot of the girls couldn't make it and we only had five players," Barnes said.

The CQBL is designed to cater for women and men players who aim to play at QBL level.

Gladstone beat Maryborough 68-45 and lost to a strong Bundy side 95-27.

"Bundy were too big, but we matched them well in rebounds and the score probably didn't reflect the game," Barnes said.

"Tilly Gilbert at number three was very strong against bigger players and Cassie Wareham and Gabby Oram were good as well in the number two and four spots. They were strong physically under the baskets."

A serious knee injury to promising Raj Mtengezanwa soured the Gladstone men's team which went 0-2 against Bundaberg and Maryborough.

Mtengezanwa dislocated his kneecap in the game against Bundy and the game was shortened and is expected to miss about six weeks.

"Bundy were very physical with us and we struggled a little bit with them," Gladstone assistant coach Hayden Castell said.

Gladstone improved in game two and Castell said the team was led well by point guard Ben Harvey.

