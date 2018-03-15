GALLERY: Titans visit isn't just about footy

Gold Coast Titans Ambassador Brenton Lawrence visited Gladstone on March 14 ahead of the Gold Coast Titan's match against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, in April.

THE upcoming NRL game in Gladstone is not just about football, it's about changing Gladstone's image.

That's the aim of Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited, who on Wednesday hosted Gold Coast Titans ambassador, Brenton Lawrence on a tour of Gladstone.

Including a flight around the Southern Great Barrier Reef, a tour of Gladstone's Barramundi hatchery and the opportunity to meet youngsters at a media event, GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite said these events create buzz.

"Days like today are perception changing," he said.

"Brenton hasn't been here before and it's really cool to see his expression as he comes off that plane.

"Sure he's only taken in a little snippet of it, but he's actually seen a pretty big chunk of what we sell to the world."

Brenton's trip was specifically designed to sell Gladstone to the Gold Coast market, as well as draw national and international interest. Additionally, it is hoped that the tour will shine a light on Gladstone's facilities and capacity to host major events.

Brenton said he was in awe of what he has seen.

"I've always had a good perception of regional Queensland," he said.

"I was here for about an hour and I was flying over the Great Barrier Reef.

"I got off one plane and onto another for a flight over the reef, and there was pristine waters and an amazing piece of nature that you can't find anywhere else in the world.

"And it's right here in regional Queensland."

The tour was a success, with GAPDL continuing to showcase Gladstone in the lead-up to the game.

Read more about Brenton Lawrence's visit in tomorrow's Observer.