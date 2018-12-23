GALLERY: Third annual bike lights tour a hit

ALL FOR THE KIDS: Lulu and MJ Evans at the MACE SMC Central Queensland Chapter Christmas lights tour, 2018.

AN ASSORTMENT of cars joined 19 bikes for this year's MACE Motorcycle Club Christmas lights tour around Gladstone.

Dressed up with Christmas lights, plush toys and even Santa and his elf, the convoy of bikes made its way around town, stopping at some of the bigger light displays to spread Christmas cheer.

The annual event is in its third year, and kicked off from Lions Park in Kin Kora on Friday night.

It's a tour that's designed for the kids, to spread Christmas cheer and give them the opportunity to check out some of the bikes in the club.

The group continued the Christmas spirit on Saturday night, holding their annual Christmas fundraiser at Glen Eden.