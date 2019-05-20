GALLERY: The week celebrating Gladstone's kids

A WEEK celebrating the youngest residents of the region has made its return with plenty of activities for the little ones.

Under 8s week, which runs until May 26, is an initiative that has been running across Queensland for more than 60 years and in Gladstone for about a decade.

This year's theme is "celebrating the diversity of languages within the home, culture and community” and to get involved, the GAPDL Communities for Children has created "passports” for kids to get stamped while visiting the different activities.

Project support officer Shakira Raymond said weeks like this highlighted the importance of nurturing children in their formative years.

"A lot of scientific research... points to children's brains being like sponges in the first few years,” Ms Raymond said.

"So it's really important to nourish that.”

She said the week was also important for parents to be able to make connections with other adults.

"As a parent you worry about your family first and put yourself second,” she said.

"It's nice to be able to chat with other parents ... finding out if my child is doing the right thing for the right age.”

