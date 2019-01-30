Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAIL FULL OF WIND: Andy Patrick and crew members Jono Walker and Alex Watson (obscured) on Cowabunga. Patrick began his sailing career in Gladstone before moving to the Gold Coast more than 10 years ago.
SAIL FULL OF WIND: Andy Patrick and crew members Jono Walker and Alex Watson (obscured) on Cowabunga. Patrick began his sailing career in Gladstone before moving to the Gold Coast more than 10 years ago. Brady Lowe GLA300119PATRICK
eXtra

GALLERY: The Patrick name has a great history on the water

NICK KOSSATCH
by
30th Jan 2019 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAILING: Port Curtis Sailing Club's Andy Patrick has had the ideal preparation ahead of the mid-winter nationals in Brisbane.

The 33-year-old finished second out of a fleet of 26 boats on Cowabunga in the VX One Australian Championship in Corio Bay near Geelong.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The now Gold Coast-based Patrick, whose family has a long and distinguished association with sailing in Gladstone, finished behind Ben Franklin on Mack One.

"There were three races a day over three days with your best eight counting and each are about an hour long," Patrick said of the racing format.

He described the racing conditions as changeable.

"We had a mixed bag ranging from 5-18 knots (9-33km/h)," Patrick said.

Patrick left Gladstone in the mid-2000s but has not forgotten how it all started.

"I did (Port Curtis Sailing Club's) learn-to-sail as a kid and raced there for many years growing up," he said.

As for why his boat is named Cowabunga?

Patrick drew inspiration from an adventure he had with partner Caitlin.

"It's a nickname. The previous Cowabunga was a 43-foot catamaran (13m), which me and Caitlin sailed halfway around the world over the course of a couple years," he said.

Sailing runs in Patrick's blood.

He said his grandfather Noel was a four-time Brisbane to Gladstone winner on Wistari.

Meanwhile the Port Curtis club will host the third heat of the seven-heat Handicap Series One on Saturday.

Racing will start at 2pm from Spinnaker Park with ideal conditions forecast.

There will also be adult sailing classes the following weekend and more details can be found on the club's website.

More Stories

brisbane to gladstone yacht race gladstone yacht club port curtis sailing club yacht club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Agnes Water house will make every nature lover go 'dam'

    premium_icon Agnes Water house will make every nature lover go 'dam'

    News The unusual 'water front' property lies in an enterprise precinct. This means it can be used commercially too.

    Dad lucky to avoid time in prison for police assault

    premium_icon Dad lucky to avoid time in prison for police assault

    News "Whenever police attended these situations it's always dangerous.”

    Councillor gets online to share song about jobs and wealth

    premium_icon Councillor gets online to share song about jobs and wealth

    News Cr Kahn Goodluck is singing homemade tunes to start a conversation.

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News Best of local and national news and sport plus exclusive rewards