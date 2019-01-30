GALLERY: The Patrick name has a great history on the water

SAIL FULL OF WIND: Andy Patrick and crew members Jono Walker and Alex Watson (obscured) on Cowabunga. Patrick began his sailing career in Gladstone before moving to the Gold Coast more than 10 years ago.

SAILING: Port Curtis Sailing Club's Andy Patrick has had the ideal preparation ahead of the mid-winter nationals in Brisbane.

The 33-year-old finished second out of a fleet of 26 boats on Cowabunga in the VX One Australian Championship in Corio Bay near Geelong.

The now Gold Coast-based Patrick, whose family has a long and distinguished association with sailing in Gladstone, finished behind Ben Franklin on Mack One.

"There were three races a day over three days with your best eight counting and each are about an hour long," Patrick said of the racing format.

He described the racing conditions as changeable.

"We had a mixed bag ranging from 5-18 knots (9-33km/h)," Patrick said.

Patrick left Gladstone in the mid-2000s but has not forgotten how it all started.

"I did (Port Curtis Sailing Club's) learn-to-sail as a kid and raced there for many years growing up," he said.

As for why his boat is named Cowabunga?

Patrick drew inspiration from an adventure he had with partner Caitlin.

"It's a nickname. The previous Cowabunga was a 43-foot catamaran (13m), which me and Caitlin sailed halfway around the world over the course of a couple years," he said.

Sailing runs in Patrick's blood.

He said his grandfather Noel was a four-time Brisbane to Gladstone winner on Wistari.

Meanwhile the Port Curtis club will host the third heat of the seven-heat Handicap Series One on Saturday.

Racing will start at 2pm from Spinnaker Park with ideal conditions forecast.

There will also be adult sailing classes the following weekend and more details can be found on the club's website.