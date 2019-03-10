GALLERY: The next Ronaldo could be among these champs

Clinton Football Club's Dean gets some help with a kick in against Calliope Football Club in their Under 7's match at Palm Drive Fields.

Clinton Football Club's Dean gets some help with a kick in against Calliope Football Club in their Under 7's match at Palm Drive Fields. Matt Taylor GLA090319JNRS

SOCCER: Hundreds of youngsters took to the Palm Drive Fields in the first round of the Football Central Queensland Gladstone soccer competition.

Photos View Photo Gallery

On a soggy Saturday, teams from Clinton, Calliope, Gladstone United, Central, Yaralla and BITS converged on the pitches to display an impressive brand of soccer.

The under-7 age-group itself have a total of 15 teams.

The youngest age-group - U5 - has 11 teams, U8 with 13 teams.

The older age brackets from U12 to U16 all play for premierships points But there's no doubt that these U7 players play to win as well.