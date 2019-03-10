Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clinton Football Club's Dean gets some help with a kick in against Calliope Football Club in their Under 7's match at Palm Drive Fields.
Clinton Football Club's Dean gets some help with a kick in against Calliope Football Club in their Under 7's match at Palm Drive Fields. Matt Taylor GLA090319JNRS
Soccer

GALLERY: The next Ronaldo could be among these champs

NICK KOSSATCH
by
10th Mar 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: Hundreds of youngsters took to the Palm Drive Fields in the first round of the Football Central Queensland Gladstone soccer competition.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

On a soggy Saturday, teams from Clinton, Calliope, Gladstone United, Central, Yaralla and BITS converged on the pitches to display an impressive brand of soccer.

The under-7 age-group itself have a total of 15 teams.

The youngest age-group - U5 - has 11 teams, U8 with 13 teams.

The older age brackets from U12 to U16 all play for premierships points But there's no doubt that these U7 players play to win as well.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    premium_icon Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    News A GLADSTONE man is likely to be deported back to New Zealand after his involvement in the attack and attempted burglary, a court was told.

    'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

    premium_icon 'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

    News Court hears details of mum and sons violent offending

    Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

    premium_icon Find out where in the Gladstone region you can shop quietly

    News The initiative aims to reduce noise, lighting and distractions

    OPINION: Stop blaming victims and media for others' crimes

    premium_icon OPINION: Stop blaming victims and media for others' crimes

    Opinion I'm perplexed by two stories in the past week - Pell and Hepi-Tehuia