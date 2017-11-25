GALLERY: The most amazing perspective of our region

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

AERIAL Media Gladstone has one of the most unique perspectives in Gladstone.

It's able to take some spectacular images that nobody else can.

Tim Cheetham is one of the people behind the business.

"I started flying drones over four years ago when they first appeared on the market,” he said.

"Back then you had to attach your own camera (GoPro) to a drone, and customise your own video transmission so you could watch the footage live.

"The images recorded were an amazing perspective previously unseen by most people. I wanted to share these images with family and friends so I created the Facebook page 'Aerial Media Gladstone'.

"I love being able to provide followers this rare perspective of landscapes or objects they can identify but have never seen from above.”

Mr Cheetham said drones could be simple to operate once you started paying for well-known brands and avoided cheap ones.

"I would encourage anyone looking to purchase a drone or even giving one as a gift for Christmas, to make yourself aware of Civil Aviation Safety Authority's drone laws,” he said.

"Drones can be very dangerous and these regulations are designed to keep them away from people on the ground and aircraft in the sky.”

Aerial Media Gladstone is run by Mr Cheetham and his wife.

Any business interested in considering the use of drones, from aerial photography to asset inspections, can get in touch with them through Facebook.