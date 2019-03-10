Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOWZAT: BITS opening batsman Jacob Harvey is bowled by The Glen's Jason Seng in their first grand final match at Sun Valley Oval.
HOWZAT: BITS opening batsman Jacob Harvey is bowled by The Glen's Jason Seng in their first grand final match at Sun Valley Oval. Matt Taylor GLA090319CRIC
Cricket

GALLERY: The Glen go one-up in the best-of-three deciders

NICK KOSSATCH
by
10th Mar 2019 12:48 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: At one stage, it looked like the wet weather curse would ruin game one of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated grand final between The Glen and BITS at Sun Valley Oval.

But some frantic drying of the pitch allowed for a delayed 12.30pm start instead of the scheduled 9.30am start.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

And the hosts claimed the first decider with a seven-wicket win.

The Glen's captain David Heymer saw his side home with a classy unbeaten 55 as his team reached BITS' total of 108.

Opener Greg Purdon got The Glen off to a great start with 35 runs.

It was a professional performance from The Glen bowlers.

"We bowled them out for 108 and bowled really well," Heymer said.

"Everyone did a great job with Jason Seng and Damien 'Damo' Levett taking three wickets each."

With a desperate BITS at the bowling crease, Heymer said the top order was disciplined and patient.

"With the bat, we batted well and smart and just ticked the runs off and weren't in any rush," he said.

It was simply to few runs by BITS aside from a solid 44 from Terry Sawyer.

"We were 5-102 with about 10 overs to go and a real chance to press on and make 150 or 160 runs," Sawyer said.

"But we lost something like 4-0 and I was one of those wickets and that really killed it off for us."

It included the prized scalp of BITS all-rounder Jason Batchelor.

Sawyer saw positives from his young group.

"The pitch wasn't too bad at all and all credit goes to The Glen ground staff," he said.

"I thought we bowled really well and with a couple players not available, I thought we did well with what we had and that's a good sign.

"Clayton Box is only 15 and he played his first A-grade game last week and he hung around with the bat in this game."

The youngster took a wicket as did Batchelor while Seng was run out for one.

BITS has the chance to square the series in Saturday's game two on Saturday at BITS Oval at 9.30am - weather permitting.

More Stories

bits cricket club cricket central queensland gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Two transported to hospital after Dawson Hwy rollover

    premium_icon Two transported to hospital after Dawson Hwy rollover

    Breaking UPDATE: A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were in the car at the time it rolled

    • 10th Mar 2019 1:43 PM
    Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    premium_icon Man likely to be deported after violent crime spree

    News A GLADSTONE man is likely to be deported back to New Zealand.

    Man arrested for attempted murder in Yeppoon

    premium_icon Man arrested for attempted murder in Yeppoon

    Breaking A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene

    'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

    premium_icon 'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

    News Court hears details of mum and sons violent offending