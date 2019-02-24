GALLERY: The Glen bats fail again. Bulls charge to win final

ALL IN VAIN: The Glen's Harry Rideout was the team's second highest scorer with 11.

CRICKET: The Glen were humiliated against by Gracemere Bulls for the second time in three weeks to be ousted from the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge final race at a sunny Sun Valley Oval on Saturday.

The home side were skittled out for just 45 as Gracemere's power bowlers Ben Milne (2-17), Bryce Heal (3-10) and Luke Johnstone, who took (3-2), wreaked damage to The Glen's batting line-up.

Only captain David Heymer offered any some resistance with 21 runs as after Milne removed important key opener Glen Stanton-Cook for a duck.

A bitterly disappointed Heymer said it was hard to stop the momentum of the Bulls' charge.

"They bowled well and got on a roll and we kept losing wickets," he said.

Milne then sent star all-rounder Jason Seng to the shed for just four as wickets tumbled.

Harry Rideout was the only other batsman who to reached double figures for The Glen with 11 runs.

Gracemere looked for a very early finish and but did actually have an anxious few minutes in the run chase.

But to defend 45 runs was as impossible improbable as the chances of ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma reforming and hitting Gladstone with rain.

Gracemere lost three wickets for 22 as Seng got rid of Mark O'Keefe for one and Trent Acutt and Steven Munchow for ducks.

The Harmsworth brothers Aaron (17 not out) and Todd Harmsworth (2 not out) then calmly saw Gracemere home.

It was a matter of 'what if' if The Glen could have managed to score at least another 30 or 40 more runs.

"Yeah, possibly, but who knows," Heymer said.

"We had a decent season but not the ending we wanted."

Meanwhile the Bulls went on to win yesterday's decider against Frenchville. Gracemere successfully defended 126 to win the grand final with Ben Milburn the star.

The Bulls bowler claimed five wickets in a match-winning effort.