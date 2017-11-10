Menu
GALLERY: The fastest car around the corner in town

BEAUTY: John Bell with his classic 1960 Fiat 500 Bambino.
BEAUTY: John Bell with his classic 1960 Fiat 500 Bambino. Go to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au to see more photos of this classic. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
JOHN Bell's car might only have 30-odd horsepower but he swears it is the fastest around any roundabout in Gladstone.

Mr Bell and his dog Scruff are pretty noticeable around town in the classic 1960 Fiat 500 Bambino.

The car only cost Mr Bell $1000 but is now worth more than $20,000 and its still going up.

However, like most car enthusiasts he has sunk more than its value into it.

"I've had it since the early 90s,” he said.

The car has been fully restored, with Mr Bell installing independent suspension and disc brakes on the yellow beast.

Despite it having such a small motor in the rear, Mr Bell said it sits on 100km/h.

The car has had a rather famous life, having been hired by Fox in a number of movies.

