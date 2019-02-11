Menu
U11s Isabella Devlin caught a great wave home in her board race.
GALLERY: The boys and girls from Tannum get it done

NICK KOSSATCH
11th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
NIPPERS: The North Team proved again to be the dominant half of the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch when it won the annual North versus South Challenge for the ninth consecutive year at Agnes Water.

North dominated the water and beach arenas and demonstrated its depth across all the age groups from under-11 to U17.

Nippers' debutante and in her first representative event, U11s Isabella Devlin, found her form on the board and beach.

"I really love to run and the beach is where I am strongest, but I had an awesome board race today and caught a great wave right into the beach," she said.

"I love nippers so much because it is great fun and I have made some really good friends from the other clubs now too.

"Last weekend at Branch, we were racing against each other and now this weekend, we are on the same team and working together."

Team Captain Tanna Hayward-Gill was in his final North Team duty and reflected on his previous six North versus South carnivals with fond memories.

"I remember one from a few years ago where the surf was so big they almost cancelled the carnival," he said.

"The surf was nothing like that, but big enough to challenge some of the little ones and they did well."

Team manager Amy Copsey was really pleased with how well the team worked together.

"The North verse South Carnival is all team events and camaraderie amongst the three northern clubs is awesome," she said.

"The kids all know what each other's strengths are so they pretty much sort out their own order in the relay format races and the results prove that they did that well...it makes the Age Managers job and my job really easy."

In contrast, the 11-17 Carnival on Sunday was all individual events and another opportunity to practice racing in surf conditions.

Thirty Tannum nippers and cadets challenged themselves in a field of 75 and had a ton of fun and took in all the surf experience on offer.

The next major competitive event for nippers is Queensland Youth Surf Life Saving Championships at Burleigh Heads SLSC from March 8-10.

agnes water nippers carnival surf life savers queensland tannum sands surf life saving club
