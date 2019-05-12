GALLERY: Tannum turns pink for a cause on Mother's Day

CC Fitness Addicts ran the warmup at the 2019 Tannum Sands Mother's Day Classic fun run held over four and eight kilometres on 12 May, 2019.

CC Fitness Addicts ran the warmup at the 2019 Tannum Sands Mother's Day Classic fun run held over four and eight kilometres on 12 May, 2019. Matt Taylor GLA120519TSMDC

RUNNERS rose early on mother's day to pound the pavement for a cause, with the running of the 2019 Mother's Day Classic.

Held along the esplanade at Tannum Sands, residents of all ages joined in the four and eight kilometre fun runs to raise awareness and funds for those living with cancer.

The event had a strong family vibe as those who joined in also celebrated mother's day, with plenty of families out and about in the morning sun.

Those who braved the cold conditions were rewarded with beautiful weather, a bite of breakfast and live entertainment and raffles to round out the morning.